Newtown Square Man At Large After Sexually Assaulting 12-Year-Old In NJ: Prosecutor

Shane Hennesy, a Newtown Square resident, was charged in February with aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child, Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay and Pine Hill Police Chief Christopher Winters said.

Hennesy initially met the 12-year-old girl online and the sexual assaults occurred between December 2024 and January 2025, authorities said.

Hennesy is 6'1" and weighs 200 pounds. He has long, shaggy brown hair and brown eyes, authorities said. A $1,000 reward is being offered for his capture.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call contact Senior Detective Stephen Bezich of the U.S. Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force – Camden Division at 609-331-0310.

