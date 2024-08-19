Brian Peek, 67, of Wilson Court, in Goldsboro, Newberry Township died after being struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Red Mill and Corn Hill roads in Newberry Township at 2:20 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 16, according to the coroner's release.

A coroner had been called to the intersection at 2:45 p.m. on Friday, as Daily Voice initially reported.

"The fire police officer was directing traffic at the intersection following a separate vehicle crash in the area," the police noted adding "Due to the circumstances of this incident, Newberry Township Police requested the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) be the lead agency for this investigation. Newberry Township Police are assisting the PSP as needed."

Deputy Coroner Michelle Rau responded to the scene to investigate and certify the death, which was pronounced at the scene at 2:27 p.m. on Friday. An autopsy was scheduled.

Brian's community has been sharing about its sudden loss on social media.

He attended Red Land High School according to his Facebook profile.

Brian's wife Wendy passed away in 2023 and his Facebook posts reflect how deeply he loved and missed her.

His very last post on the day he died reads "Love never ends if the person is real."

He is survived by his son, grandchildren, and extended family, according to social media. Funeral details had not been released at the time of publishing.

"Baps motor speedway to raise and collect donations for the family of the fallen fire police officer from Goldsboro," the township fire department announced.

You can also make a donation by calling the fire police captain at 717-648-2360.

Additional details about Peek's life were not available at the time of publishing. His family is invited to contact Daily Voice with funeral details, a statement, and/or photos by emailing jpikora@dailyvoice.com.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Newberrytown-Lewisberry and receive free news updates.