Flames Engulf Vehicle On I-83 As Snowstorm Looms: Newberry Township Firefighters Save The Day

A vehicle burst into flames on Interstate 83 near the Exit 32 northbound ramp Sunday afternoon, Jan. 5, but swift action by Newberry Township firefighters brought the blaze under control.

The scene of firefighters battling the car fire on I-83

 Photo Credit: Newberry Township Fire Department
A Newberry Township police vehicle

 Photo Credit: Newberry Township PD
The Rescue and Tanker crews arrived on the scene and quickly doused the flames with a single hose line deployed from the Rescue truck, the fire department said. Chief Hillis coordinated the operation as 83 Command, ensuring the fire was extinguished before it could spread further.

While the cause of the fire remains under investigation, no injuries were reported.

Later that evening, the same firefighters prepared to face another challenge: the forecasted snowstorm. Crews remained on standby throughout the night to respond to weather-related emergencies.

Newberry Township Fire Department’s quick work not only contained the vehicle fire but also showcased their readiness to protect the community in any condition.

