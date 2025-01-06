Flames Engulf Vehicle On I-83 As Snowstorm Looms: Newberry Township Firefighters Save The Day

The Rescue and Tanker crews arrived on the scene and quickly doused the flames with a single hose line deployed from the Rescue truck, the fire department said. Chief Hillis coordinated the operation as 83 Command, ensuring the fire was extinguished before it could spread further.

While the cause of the fire remains under investigation, no injuries were reported.

Later that evening, the same firefighters prepared to face another challenge: the forecasted snowstorm. Crews remained on standby throughout the night to respond to weather-related emergencies.

Newberry Township Fire Department’s quick work not only contained the vehicle fire but also showcased their readiness to protect the community in any condition.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Newberrytown-Lewisberry and receive free news updates.