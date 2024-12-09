The crash happened just before 8:52 a.m. on the 2100 block of Old Trail Lane, York Haven where Chief Deputy Coroner Tania Zech pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

Investigators say the driver went through a traffic light, drove onto the curb, and continued through the grass before striking a pole near an overpass. The impact deployed her car’s airbag, but her lack of a seatbelt contributed to the fatal injuries she sustained, the coroner said.

The coroner ruled the cause of death as blunt force trauma and the manner of death as accidental.

The woman’s name has not been released as her family is still being notified. Toxicology testing is underway, though no autopsy will be performed.

Newberry Township Police are leading the investigation.

