Naked Couple Caught Having Sex In Church Parking Lot In Adams County: Police

Detective Sergeant Hilliard of the Bendersville Borough Police Department spotted the SUV idling without lights at 126 Church Street — the Bendersville Lutheran Parish — around 9:05 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 7, according to police.

When he approached, Hilliard found the pair unclothed and engaged in sexual activity in the rear cargo area, the department said.

The encounter happened in the church parking lot, just steps from nearby homes, police noted.

Both individuals were cited for disorderly conduct in connection with what investigators described as “open lewdness.”

