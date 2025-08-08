Partly Cloudy 79°

SHARE

Naked Couple Caught Having Sex In Church Parking Lot In Adams County: Police

A couple was caught naked and having sex in the back of an SUV parked at a church in Adams County, police announced on Friday, Aug. 8.

The amorous couple caught in the act in a car parked in a church parking lot in Pennsylvania. 

The amorous couple caught in the act in a car parked in a church parking lot in Pennsylvania. 

 Photo Credit: Bendersville Borough Police Department
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

Detective Sergeant Hilliard of the Bendersville Borough Police Department spotted the SUV idling without lights at 126 Church Street — the Bendersville Lutheran Parish — around 9:05 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 7, according to police.

When he approached, Hilliard found the pair unclothed and engaged in sexual activity in the rear cargo area, the department said.

The encounter happened in the church parking lot, just steps from nearby homes, police noted.

Both individuals were cited for disorderly conduct in connection with what investigators described as “open lewdness.”

to follow Daily Voice New Oxford and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE