Matt Meredith Found Dead Days After Vanishing From PA Home: Family

Matt Meredith, 41, was reported missing after he failed to return to a residence in Hanover, Pennsylvania on Friday, June 6, 2025. According to a flyer circulated by his family, he had left behind his phone and wallet, and never made contact again—something his mother described as out of character.

On Friday, June 13, Wendy Meredith, his mother, shared a heartbreaking update on Matt’s Facebook page, confirming that he had been found deceased.

“It is with unimaginable heartbreak that I share this update,” she wrote. “My son Matthew who has been missing, has been found but sadly, he is no longer with us. The coroner came to my house again today to report there was no foul play, nor does he believe this was drug related and it is still under investigation. There are no words for this pain.”

She thanked the public for their support in the week-long search, saying:

“I want to thank every single person who shared my missing person post, sent prayers, and reached out with messages of hope and support. Your kindness and compassion have meant so much to us during this incredibly difficult time.”

She ended her post with a request for privacy.

“At this moment, we kindly ask for privacy as we grieve and I try to figure out how to live life without my son. Thank you for your love and understanding.”

Matt was described as being 5-foot-9 and 180 pounds, with light brown curly hair and blue eyes. He had a tattoo of an eagle on his back, another tattoo near the thumb of his left hand, and a recent scar on that thumb.

A body was discovered in a farm field off North Blettner Avenue in Conewago Township, Adams County, on Wednesday, June 11, the York County Coroner’s Office told Daily Voice earlier in the week. We’ve reached out to inquire if this was Meredith, but have not received confirmation at the time of publication.

Authorities in Conewago Township are handling the investigation. Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the Conewago Township Police Department at 717-637-7361.

