Kyle Wesley Bartram, 39, of New Oxford, was sentenced to life in prison without parole after pleading no contest to first-degree criminal homicide in the death of 61-year-old Keith Monn, court records show. Judge Shawn Wagner handed down the sentence on Wednesday, April 17, 2025.

Victim Found Dead During Welfare Check

Monn was discovered bludgeoned to death in his home on Jacqueline Drive in Mount Pleasant Township around 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Troopers were called for a welfare check requested by York County CYS — Monn hadn’t shown up to work.

After failing to reach anyone inside, officers entered through a master bedroom window and found Monn dead on the floor between the kitchen and bedroom. He had suffered blunt force trauma to the head, the Adams County Coroner later ruled.

Authorities believe Monn died two days earlier, on Dec. 10.

Killer Called Police After Body Was Found

The day after Monn’s body was discovered, Bartram called police, claiming he hadn’t heard from Monn and was concerned. Investigators say Bartram appeared upset during the call and hung up shortly after learning Monn was dead.

Bartram later told police that Monn was like a father to him and had helped him get a job at York County CYS. They had lived together since 2019 or 2020.

In a chilling interview, Bartram’s girlfriend told officers that he had confessed to needing to “kill his father,” and in order to do that, he had to kill Monn.

From CYS Resignation To Murder Charge

At the time of Monn’s death, Bartram was no longer working at CYS. The agency told police he had resigned without notice about three weeks before the killing.

Bartram was initially taken into custody on unrelated weapons charges in York County and held on $10,000 bail. After homicide charges were filed, he was transferred to Adams County Prison and denied bail under state law.

In addition to the murder charge, Bartram was charged with felony robbery causing serious bodily injury. His trial was avoided after he entered a no-contest plea.

Criminal History And Sentencing

Bartram had a criminal record that included:

Misdemeanor Simple Assault – York County, 2009: 3 months confinement and 18 months probation.

Misdemeanor Simple Assault – Adams County, 2016: 24 months probation.

Misdemeanor Offensive Weapons Violation – Adams County, 2016: 12 months probation.

Bartram is now housed at the Adams County Prison, where he will remain for the rest of his life.

Remembering Keith Monn

Keith Monn was a graduate of Bowie High School in Prince George's County, MD. Friends remembered him on Facebook for his infectious laugh and kind spirit.

He is survived by his ex-wife, Marie K. Monn of Glen Burnie, MD; his children, Joshua and Kenny Monn and Dianemarie Monn; four grandchildren; his brothers Jacob Jr. and Greg; and his stepfather, Richard Billig of Biglerville.

A visitation was held at Feiser Funeral Home in New Oxford on Saturday, Jan. 13. Donations in Monn’s memory were encouraged to be made to the Children’s Aid Society in New Oxford.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Oxford and receive free news updates.