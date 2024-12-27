Woman Killed, Man Critical, 2 Medics, Officer Treated After Carbon Monoxide Leak In Solebury

Bucks County 911 received a call about an unconscious man on the first floor of a detached office/in-law suite at a home in the 6900 block of Phillips Mill Road in Solebury Township around 6:31 a.m., according to Solebury Township Police Chief Kelley D. Warner.

The New Hope Lambertville Rescue Squad removed the man from the building and transported him to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, New Jersey for treatment. Responders also found an unresponsive woman in a second-floor bedroom, but ultimately she was pronounced dead at the scene, police said

The New Hope Eagle Volunteer Fire Company detected dangerously high carbon monoxide levels inside the property. Two medics were treated for exposure at Doylestown Hospital, and a Solebury Township police officer was treated at the scene, authorities said.

The incident remains under investigation by the Solebury Township Police Department.

