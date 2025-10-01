Reality TV Star Yolanda Hadid Lists Bucks County Lavender Farm, Estate For $10.8M

The Dutch-American television personality and star of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" is asking $10.8 million for her family’s 32-acre Mechanicsville Road estate in Solebury Township. Hadid purchased the property in 2017 for just under $4 million as a countryside retreat for her daughters, Gigi and Bella Hadid, according to Realtor.com.

The farm became a sanctuary where her daughters could ride horses, relax, and enjoy private time away from the spotlight. But now that her children live in other parts of the country, Hadid plans to downsize, the website reports.

Gigi Hadid, who appeared on the cover of "Vogue" this month, has been in a relationship with actor Bradley Cooper since 2023. Cooper purchased a property in Solebury that same year, near the Hadid farm, property records show.

The listing, held by Revi Haviv of Addison Wolfe and Carl Gambino of Compass, describes the property as “a true Bucks County sanctuary that masterfully blends heritage, design, and modern living.”

Originally deeded by William Penn in 1682, the farm has stood for more than three centuries. It was described in 1832 as “a splendid Bucks County farm,” a reputation that continues today, the listing says.

The centerpiece is a three-story stone farmhouse built in 1810. The 6,000-square-foot home includes three bedrooms, five bathrooms, five wood-burning fireplaces, a formal dining room, office, TV room, and modern kitchen.

Hadid has also infused her own personal style into the home. On Instagram, she wrote: “In my designs I like to focus on the first focal point when entering a room, the creation of my imagination turned out beautifully. His & her shower in one with a matching bathtub in platinum quartzite from Brazil — executed by Stone Tech Fabrications in NJ.”

“From its stone buildings and lavender fields to its equestrian facilities and guest cottages, the property is more than a residence — it is a legacy,” the listing reads.

The Mechanicsville Road estate is currently offered at $10,888,000.

