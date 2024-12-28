Faulty Heating System Blamed In Solebury Carbon Monoxide Leak That Killed Actress Dayle Haddon

Haddon, 76, was found unresponsive in a second-floor bedroom of a residence on the 6900 block of Phillips Mill Road Friday morning. She was pronounced dead at 7:22 a.m. by EMS responders, according to the Bucks County Coroner’s Office.

The second victim, identified as 76-year-old Walter J. Blucas of Erie, Pennsylvania, was found unconscious on the first floor of a detached office/in-law suite. He remains hospitalized in critical condition at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, in New Brunswick, New Jersey, authorities said.

Preliminary investigations detected dangerously high levels of carbon monoxide in the property, with the leak traced to the malfunctioning heating system. The Bucks County Coroner’s Office noted Haddon's cause and manner of death remain “pending toxicology” until further testing is complete.

First responders, including the New Hope Lambertville Rescue Squad and the New Hope Eagle Volunteer Fire Company, also treated two medics for carbon monoxide exposure at Doylestown Hospital. A Solebury Township police officer was treated at the scene.

Haddon, a trailblazer in modeling and film, was known for her work challenging ageism in the beauty industry and her roles in films such as "The World's Greatest Athlete" and "North Dallas Forty". She was also a passionate advocate for women’s education, founding the nonprofit WomenOne and serving as a UNICEF ambassador.

The Solebury Township Police Department expressed condolences to the Haddon and Blucas families. Authorities are urging residents to check their heating systems and install carbon monoxide detectors to prevent similar tragedies.

This incident underscores the silent dangers of carbon monoxide and the critical importance of regular maintenance and safety measures. The investigation remains ongoing.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Hope-Solebury and receive free news updates.