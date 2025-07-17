Kervin R. Blank, 46, of New Holland, pleaded guilty on Wednesday, July 10 to a series of disturbing charges involving two separate victims — including a now 20-year-old woman who described the assaults in chilling detail during sentencing.

“I haven’t forgotten,” she told the court. “I can’t forget.”

She was just 10 years old when Blank began abusing her inside a Leacock Township home between 2015 and 2017, prosecutors said.

He only stopped at times when she physically fought him off — or someone walked in on them, she said.

“The assaults are etched in my brain, body, and soul forever,” she told the court, calling Blank a “predator” and a “wolf” who robbed her of safety and trust. Years later, she said she still struggles with intimacy and lives in fear.

Judge David Ashworth praised her “courage and strength,” urging her not to let Blank’s crimes define her life.

Soliciting A Teen On Facebook

In a separate case, Blank began messaging a 15-year-old girl on Facebook in January 2024. He offered to reserve a motel room to have sex with her and encouraged her to bring along a 16-year-old friend, according to police.

During an interview with investigators, Blank admitted to the plan — and said he intended to bring the teen to his home.

He declined to speak at sentencing.

Guilty Plea And Charges

Blank pleaded guilty to:

Felony Solicitation of Statutory Sexual Assault.

Felony Aggravated Indecent Assault.

Felony Criminal Use of a Communication Facility.

Four counts of Misdemeanor Indecent Assault of a Child Under 13.

Misdemeanor Indecent Exposure.

Three counts of Misdemeanor Corruption of Minors.

Two counts of Felony Unlawful Contact With a Minor.

Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Ponessa prosecuted the case. Charges were filed by Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Nelson Renno and New Holland Borough Detective Heather Halstead.

