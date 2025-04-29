Kaashif Abdul Fuller, 43, was arrested at his home without incident after a months-long investigation revealed he allegedly began sexually abusing the victim in Pottstown and continued the abuse after she moved to New Holland, investigators said.

The juvenile reported the years-long abuse to police on March 18, saying Fuller began assaulting her in Montgomery County and that it continued in Lancaster County. Authorities say the abuse started when she was just 9 years old and ended when she was 15.

Detective Heather Halstead led the investigation. After collecting corroborating evidence and securing approvals from both the Montgomery and Lancaster County District Attorney’s Offices, Fuller was charged with 24 counts tied to the long-term abuse.

His preliminary arraignment was held before District Judge Jonathan Heisse, and his bail was set at $750,000. He is being held in Lancaster County Prison.

Fuller is charged with:

Felony Rape by Force.

Felony Rape of a Child.

Felony Statutory Sexual Assault.

Three counts of Felony Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse – Victim Under 16.

Four counts of Felony Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse with a Child.

Three counts of Felony Aggravated Indecent Assault – Victim Under 16.

Five counts of Misdemeanor Indecent Assault – Victim Under 16.

Two counts of Misdemeanor Indecent Exposure.

Two counts of Felony Sexual Assault.

One count of Felony Unlawful Contact With a Minor.

Two counts of Felony Corruption of Minors.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact Detective Halstead at 717-354-4647 ext. 326.

