Dakota Wayne Varner, 25, of New Holland, was charged after police executed a search warrant on his home, uncovering explicit materials depicting minors, according to the New Holland Police Department.

Officers began investigating after receiving a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on Dec. 30, 2024. The tip led detectives to Varner’s residence in New Holland Borough, police said.

A search warrant was executed, resulting in the seizure of several electronic devices. Police say they found multiple files showing children in various stages of indecent sexual contact. Varner admitted during an interview that he had been sending and receiving child pornography since 2018 or 2019, authorities detailed.

Varner also admitted that the username cited in the cyber tip belonged to him, according to police. Further examination of the seized devices revealed Varner had been engaging in online communications targeting minors between the ages of 13 and 15.

Detective Heather Halstead charged Varner with felony sexual abuse of children (child pornography), felony criminal use of a communication facility, and felony criminal attempt at unlawful contact with minors.

Varner was arrested on Feb. 13, 2025, and arraigned by District Judge Jonathan Heisse, who set bail at $15,000. He is currently being held at Lancaster County Prison.

The investigation remains ongoing, police said.

