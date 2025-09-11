Andrew Newsome, 32, was found unconscious outside Shooter’s Crossing on Diller Avenue in New Holland Borough at 11:36 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 15, 2025, according to police. He was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Roughly an hour later, at 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 16, officers were dispatched for a welfare check after learning a 2-year-old might be left unattended in an apartment. The child’s mother, who was in the hospital delivering her second child, told police she had left the toddler in Newsome’s care before being informed he was unconscious and hospitalized.

Officers forced entry into the residence at Ashlea Gardens, where they found the toddler alone but unharmed, investigators said.

Detective Heather Halstead charged Newsome with felony endangering the welfare of children. He was arraigned before MDJ Heisse, who set his bail at $1,000 straight, court documents show.

A preliminary hearing was held on Monday, Sept. 8, and the charge was waived to Lancaster County Court.

