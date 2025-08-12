Overcast 77°

Tyler Allen Pace Charged With Child Pornography

A tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led to the arrest of a New Cumberland man on child pornography charges, Fairview Township police announced on Monday, Aug. 11.

Tyler Allen Pace in July 2025

 Photo Credit: Fairview Township PD
Tyler Allen Pace in January 2024

 Photo Credit: Newberry Township PD
Investigators identified the suspect as 26-year-old Tyler Allen Pace after receiving information about an individual posting child pornography online, according to police.

A search warrant was executed at Pace’s home on the 400 block of Big Spring Road in New Cumberland, resulting in the seizure of evidence, authorities said.

Court documents show Pace has been charged with two felony counts of child pornography, one felony count of dissemination of a photo or film of a child sex act, one felony count of criminal use of a communication facility, and one additional felony count of child pornography.

Pace’s preliminary arraignment was held on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, before Magisterial District Judge Joseph Spadaccino, who set bail at $30,000. He is being held at York County Prison after failing to post bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2025.

Pace has a prior criminal history that includes misdemeanor disorderly conduct convictions in 2021 and 2022, a misdemeanor possession of marijuana conviction in 2023, and a misdemeanor DUI charge that same year.

