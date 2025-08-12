Investigators identified the suspect as 26-year-old Tyler Allen Pace after receiving information about an individual posting child pornography online, according to police.

A search warrant was executed at Pace’s home on the 400 block of Big Spring Road in New Cumberland, resulting in the seizure of evidence, authorities said.

Court documents show Pace has been charged with two felony counts of child pornography, one felony count of dissemination of a photo or film of a child sex act, one felony count of criminal use of a communication facility, and one additional felony count of child pornography.

Pace’s preliminary arraignment was held on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, before Magisterial District Judge Joseph Spadaccino, who set bail at $30,000. He is being held at York County Prison after failing to post bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2025.

Pace has a prior criminal history that includes misdemeanor disorderly conduct convictions in 2021 and 2022, a misdemeanor possession of marijuana conviction in 2023, and a misdemeanor DUI charge that same year.

