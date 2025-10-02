Pedestrian Struck In Lemoyne Crash Closes I-83 Off-Ramp (Developing)

The incident was reported around 5:45 p.m., according to Cumberland County dispatchers. The extent of the victim’s injuries has not been disclosed.

PennDOT issued an advisory at 6:23 p.m. stating eastbound Lowther Street is closed between the I-83 off-ramp and on-ramp near Tenth Street and from State Highway 8213/0250. All lanes remain shut down for police activity.

Pennsylvania Department of Transportation spokesperson Fritzi Schreffler also confirmed the pedestrian crash and road closure in an evening update.

The public is advised to avoid the area as crews remain on the scene.

This is a developing story so check back here for updates.

