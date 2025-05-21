Overcast 57°

Naked, Drunk Man Found Shouting In Lemoyne Parking Lot: Police

A naked, heavily intoxicated man was arrested after causing a scene in a Lemoyne parking lot, police announced on Tuesday, May 20.

Joaquin Sanchez

 Photo Credit: Lower Allen Township PD
Jillian Pikora
Officers from the Lower Allen Township Police Department were called to the 1100 block of Columbus Avenue around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 17, for reports of a man shouting in the lot while nude.

Responding officers found 35-year-old Joaquin Sanchez naked and visibly intoxicated, according to the release. He was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Cumberland County Prison.

Sanchez was charged with Indecent Exposure and Public Drunkenness, authorities said.

He remains in custody awaiting court proceedings.

