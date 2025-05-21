Naked, Drunk Man Found Shouting In Lemoyne Parking Lot: Police

Officers from the Lower Allen Township Police Department were called to the 1100 block of Columbus Avenue around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 17, for reports of a man shouting in the lot while nude.

Responding officers found 35-year-old Joaquin Sanchez naked and visibly intoxicated, according to the release. He was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Cumberland County Prison.

Sanchez was charged with Indecent Exposure and Public Drunkenness, authorities said.

He remains in custody awaiting court proceedings.

