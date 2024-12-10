Michael William Tawney, 39, of New Cumberland, was arrested after officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of Maplewood Drive on Wednesday, Nov. 27, for a disturbance involving threatening texts, Lower Allen Township Police said.

The victim told police that Tawney sent her graphic messages that placed her in fear for her safety, according to the release. Officers noted that the threats were ongoing, and they completed criminal charges against Tawney, requesting a warrant for his arrest.

On Friday, Nov. 29, the warrant was issued, and Tawney was arrested within hours, police said. He was transported to Cumberland County Prison, where he was arraigned on charges of Felony Terroristic Threats with Intent to Terrorize Another and Misdemeanor Harassment.

Tawney remains presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

