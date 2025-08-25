Man Shot By Police After Brandishing Gun In Lemoyne: State Police

Officers with the West Shore Regional Police Department were called to 3 Lowther Street in Lemoyne Borough for reports of a person in distress at 6:45 p.m., Pennsylvania State Police said.

When officers arrived, the man brandished what appeared to be a handgun. Police fired their weapons, striking him, troopers detailed in the release.

The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment. His name has not been released.

No officers were injured during the incident, and there is no threat to the public, according to the PSP.

The case is being investigated by the PSP Troop H Major Case Team in consultation with the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Cumberland-Lemoyne and receive free news updates.