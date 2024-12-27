Joseph Pastucci, 50, of New Cumberland, stormed the Capitol with his wife, Jeanette Mangia, who is currently awaiting trial for her role in the insurrection. Pastucci was sentenced to 26 months in prison and three years of supervised release after being convicted of obstruction of an official proceeding, civil disorder, assaulting officers, and several misdemeanor charges, according to federal prosecutors.

The couple entered the Capitol after breaching the Senate Wing Door. Inside, they entered former Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office suite, where Pastucci took photos of Mangia. They also spent nearly 15 minutes in the Senate Chamber, inspecting the Senate Dais, rifling through documents, and sitting in former Pennsylvania Senator Pat Toomey’s chair.

When Capitol Police attempted to remove the couple, Pastucci resisted, shoving an officer in the chest. Mangia flopped to the ground and had to be dragged out. During the altercation, Mangia kicked an officer in the groin. The couple reentered the Capitol shortly after being removed and joined a crowd of rioters in the Rotunda, prosecutors said.

The FBI arrested the couple on April 27, 2023, following an anonymous tip.

Pastucci’s sentencing for the Capitol riot adds to his legal troubles, as he also faces multiple felony charges in connection with a July 1, 2023, domestic incident.

In Fairview Township, police allege that Pastucci raped a woman, physically assaulted her, and prevented her from leaving his home. The victim told police that Pastucci had become increasingly controlling, accusing her of infidelity, calling her dozens of times in one evening, and allegedly placing a tracking device on her vehicle to monitor her movements.

The argument escalated when Pastucci allegedly raped the victim and physically restrained her from leaving. Out of frustration, the victim punched through a window, injuring her wrist. Pastucci shoved her into a basement door before calling 911, police said.

Pastucci faces charges of rape, aggravated indecent assault, stalking, and false imprisonment.

To date, 93 Pennsylvanians have been arrested for participating in the Capitol riot, and 52 have been sentenced, including Pastucci. Three have died, including two by suicide, while awaiting sentencing, according to federal officials.

The Fairview Township Police Department continues to investigate the domestic violence case. Pastucci’s pattern of violent and controlling behavior is expected to play a significant role in upcoming legal proceedings.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Cumberland-Lemoyne and receive free news updates.