Dandre Rayvon Sibblies, 28, of Lemoyne, was arrested for allegedly pocketing jewelry, designer sunglasses, Pokémon cards, and other items while working at the UPS Middletown Hub, located at 2110 North Union Street, police say.

Sibblies was charged with Felony Theft by Unlawful Taking and Felony Theft of Mail, according to charging documents.

UPS Security contacted police on Tuesday, Aug. 13, after discovering several thefts at the facility, which opened in 2023 and is the fourth-largest UPS location in the U.S. It services major metro areas including Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Baltimore, and Washington, D.C.

Security told investigators Sibblies admitted to the thefts when confronted, and surveillance footage allegedly showed him cutting open boxes and taking items from packages while loading a truck, according to the criminal complaint.

The stolen merchandise, police say, included:

Dimondrensu 4-carat diamond earrings – $2,733.

Gemological Science Intl. 14K white gold diamond ring – $2,754.98.

Galaxy ring – $399.99.

Louis Vuitton bracelet – $285.

Matt & Nat wallet – $60.

275 Pokémon cards – $50.

Ray-Ban Meta glasses – $379.99.

Ray-Ban Wayfarer sunglasses – $231.

Sapphire lever-back earrings – $220.

Sapphire necklace – $220.

Tiffany Infinity bracelet – $270.

Tiffany Paloma Picasso necklace – $1,250.

The total estimated value of the stolen items was $8,853.96, police said.

Sibblies was taken into custody on Wednesday, Aug. 21, with the help of the West Shore Regional Police Department. He was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Paul Zozos and released on $10,000 unsecured bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 17.

UPS issued the following statement to Daily Voice:

“At UPS, we have zero tolerance for theft and take action when it occurs. We are aware of the situation and this employee was terminated. We are fully cooperating with law enforcement in their investigation and refer any additional questions to them.”

