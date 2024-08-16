Ryan Peck, 34, of Forks Township, died from blunt force injuries following a crash near the 5600 Block of Kesslersville Road in Plainfield Township, as detailed in the coroner's release.

An investigation into the accident is ongoing by Slate Belt Regional Police and the Northampton County Coroner’s Office.

Peck was a 2008 graduate of Nazareth Area High School where he went on to coach soccer and basketball at the school. He also was a track and field coach for the varsity middle school program at Pen Argyl High School, according to public records. Daily Voice has reached out to the schools for comments.

His community is already mourning its sudden loss on social media.

Additional details about Peck's life were not available at the time of publishing. His family is invited to contact Daily Voice with funeral details, a statement, and/or photos by emailing jpikora@dailyvoice.com.

