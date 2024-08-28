Driver Killed In Head-On Crash In Northampton County: PSP

Susan Henderson, of Norristown, died as a result of injuries in the crash by a wrong-way speeding driver, Pennsylvania State Police said.

The crash occurred at about 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 27 on Hecktown Road.

A Colonial Regional Police Officer, who was operating a marked patrol vehicle on State Route 191 observed a 2018 Mercedes Benz, traveling on State Route 191, commit a traffic violation. The officer observed the Mercedes Benz turn onto Hecktown Road and began traveling at a high rate of speed. In the area of 4170 Hecktown Road, the operator of the Mercedes Benz lost control, and struck a 2017 Kia Sportage, head-on, who was traveling in the opposite lane of travel.

Officers from both Colonial Regional Police Department and Bethlehem Township Police Department immediately began to provide medical assistance to those involved in the crash.

The operator of the Mercedes Benz is identified as a 27-Year-Old male. The passenger of the Mercedes Benz is a male who is not yet identified. Both were transported from the scene to Saint Luke’s Anderson Hospital.

Henderson was pronounced dead at Saint Luke’s Anderson Hospital.

Assisting with this investigation: Troop M Collision Analysis Reconstruction Unit, Troop M Forensic Services Unit, Northampton County Coroner’s Office, Northampton County District Attorneys Office, Bethlehem Township Police Department, Bethlehem Township EMS, Hecktown Fire Department.

Traffic was closed during this investigation at Hecktown Road and Cobblestone Lane and Hecktown Road and Frank Street.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nazareth and receive free news updates.