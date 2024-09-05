Fair 69°

SHARE

Damian Latrell Bass Arrested For Nazareth Burglary

A 19-year-old man from Northampton County has been charged with burglary, robbery and other offenses, authorities said.

Damian Latrell Bass

Damian Latrell Bass

 Photo Credit: Nazareth Police
Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories

Damian Latrell Bass was arrested on Thursday, Sept. 5, according to Nazareth Borough police. He also was charged with assault, endangering another person and making terroristic threats, court records show.

On Sept. 14, 2023, the Nazareth Borough Police Department was dispatched for a burglary in progress with adult and juvenile victims present.

Investigators met with the victims and were informed that three males entered the home, restrained the victims at gunpoint, and demanded money and cell phones. All three males fled the residence with electronics and were captured by exterior surveillance cameras, police said.

Jahqie Dorisme also is wanted in the incident, police said.

to follow Daily Voice Nazareth and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE