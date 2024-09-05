Damian Latrell Bass was arrested on Thursday, Sept. 5, according to Nazareth Borough police. He also was charged with assault, endangering another person and making terroristic threats, court records show.

On Sept. 14, 2023, the Nazareth Borough Police Department was dispatched for a burglary in progress with adult and juvenile victims present.

Investigators met with the victims and were informed that three males entered the home, restrained the victims at gunpoint, and demanded money and cell phones. All three males fled the residence with electronics and were captured by exterior surveillance cameras, police said.

Jahqie Dorisme also is wanted in the incident, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nazareth and receive free news updates.