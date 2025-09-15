Fair 76°

Chenise Gregory, 33, Found Dead In Nazareth Borough Park: Coroner

A woman found dead in a Lehigh Valley park has been identified, the Northampton County Coroner’s Office announced on Monday, Sept. 15.

Nazareth Borough Park 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)
 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)
 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)
Jillian Pikora
The individual is Chenise M. Gregory, 33, of Nazareth Borough, according to Coroner Zachary Lysek.

She was discovered in Nazareth Borough Park on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. The cause and manner of her death remain under investigation pending toxicology results, the coroner’s office said.

No additional information has been released.

Details about Chenise Gregory's life were not immediately available. Her loved ones are invited to share information with Daily Voice by emailing [email protected].

