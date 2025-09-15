The individual is Chenise M. Gregory, 33, of Nazareth Borough, according to Coroner Zachary Lysek.

She was discovered in Nazareth Borough Park on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. The cause and manner of her death remain under investigation pending toxicology results, the coroner’s office said.

No additional information has been released.

Details about Chenise Gregory's life were not immediately available. Her loved ones are invited to share information with Daily Voice by emailing [email protected].

