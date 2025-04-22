3-Alarm Nazareth Blaze Kills Pets, Damages Restaurant And School: Reports

The blaze broke out around 1 a.m. at 109–111 South Main St., according to a statement from the Nancy Run Fire Company.

“Fire 14 was dispatched to Nazareth Borough on the second alarm for a high occupancy fire,” Nancy Run Fire Company said.

“Truck 1421 arrived on location as the second-due truck and immediately started operations, assisting with tasks such as forcible entry, primary searches, fire suppression, and ventilation,” they added.

Crews encountered heavy fire conditions on multiple floors, according to the fire company, and operated at the scene for roughly three hours before returning to the township.

According to WFMZ, three pets living in one of the residential units were killed in the fire.

WFMZ also reported that the fire damaged the China Wok restaurant located on the first floor of the building, with flames spreading next door to Lehigh Learning Academy.

The blaze reportedly struck three alarms.

The cause of the fire has not yet been released. Fire officials have not reported any human injuries as of Tuesday afternoon.

Photo courtesy of Northeast Bravest.

