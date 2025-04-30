Skate Blade Slashing Death Of Former Pittsburgh Penguin Adam Johnson Won’t Lead To Charges

The horrifying collision happened during the Champions Cup match between the Nottingham Panthers and the Sheffield Steelers at the Utilita Arena in Sheffield on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. Johnson, 29, collapsed on the ice after the blade struck his throat. He was rushed to North General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, South Yorkshire Coroner Tanyka Rawden said.

Matt Petgrave, 31, of the Sheffield Steelers, was wearing the skate that caused the fatal injury, according to ESPN. He was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter on Nov. 14, but had not been publicly named by police. His social media accounts were later locked following intense public scrutiny.

On Tuesday, the Crown Prosecution Service confirmed there is no realistic prospect of conviction and the case will not move forward.

“This was a shocking and deeply upsetting incident,” said Michael Quinn, Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor. “The CPS and South Yorkshire Police have worked closely together… we have concluded that there is not a realistic prospect of conviction for any criminal offence and so there will not be a prosecution.”

Johnson, a Minnesota native, played 13 games with the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins between 2019 and 2020. He had joined the Nottingham Panthers in the Elite Ice Hockey League at the time of his death.

The Panthers called the incident a “freak accident” in a statement on X (formerly Twitter).

A post-mortem confirmed the cause of death as a fatal neck injury. The coroner urged the use of neckguards, a recommendation the English Ice Hockey Association adopted by mandating them starting in 2024.

The decision not to prosecute may be reviewed under the UK’s Victims’ Right to Review scheme, but such reviews rarely result in charges being filed.

