The crash happened around 3 p.m. near the 300 block of Maury Road, Carbon County Coroner Robert Miller confirmed.

The two people aboard were a pilot and a line worker, WYOU reported.

The helicopter, an MD500D, was being used by a third-party contractor hired by PPL Electric Utilities to work on nearby powerlines, the company and NTSB said.

While the cause has not been officially determined, Jim Thorpe Police Chief Joe Schatz and the coroner said they believe the aircraft may have become entangled in the lines, according to WYOU, though that cannot be confirmed until the National Transportation Safety Board completes its investigation.

The NTSB announced on Thursday evening that it is investigating the crash and is sending investigators to Carbon County. The Federal Aviation Administration is also expected to arrive on scene.

PPL Electric Utilities said it is cooperating with emergency crews and investigators.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Myerstown and receive free news updates.