Pilot Killed In Lancaster County Plane Crash After Takeoff From Myerstown: Officials

The aircraft went down near the 2100 block of Kissel Hill Road in Warwick Township before 8 a.m., sparking a major emergency response, according to dispatch logs. Crews from multiple companies responded.

According to FlightAware, the plane took off from Myerstown in Lebanon County at 8:29 a.m. It crashed just minutes later outside the airport's northeast boundary.

WGAL News 8 reported that the lone person onboard the aircraft died. A Lancaster County coroner was called to the scene. Daily Voice has reached out to the coroner's office for confirmation but has not yet received a response.

The plane is registered to Flyward LLC, FAA records show. We reached out to the FAA and received the following statement:

"A Piper PA-46 crashed in a field after departing Lancaster Airport in Pennsylvania around 8 a.m. local time on Sunday, July 20. Only the pilot was on board. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate. The NTSB will lead the investigation and provide any updates."

