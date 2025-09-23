Christopher Barto, 55, was arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 10, after Pennsylvania State Police investigated a Childline tip that he possessed child pornography, according to the DA’s Office.

Barto confessed to sexually assaulting a girl between the ages of 7 and 9, police said. He was charged with Rape of a Child, Unlawful Contact with Minors, Sexual Assault, Indecent Assault, Corruption of Minors, Endangering the Welfare of Children, and Indecent Exposure.

Barto attempted to hide by signing himself into a mental health hospital, but investigators located and arrested him, authorities explained. He remains jailed awaiting a preliminary hearing.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Myerstown and receive free news updates.