Ashlyn Clouser, of New Bloomfield, was charged on Friday, April 26 with:

Felony. Unlawful Contact With a Minor.

Felony. Intercourse/Sexual Contact With a Student.

Misdemeanor. Indecent Assault of a Person Under 16.

The investigation began after troopers responded to a call involving a suicidal teenager on Monday, March 4. The 15-year-old told officers she had been in a sexual relationship with Clouser, who was serving as her assistant softball coach, the affidavit says.

‘My Love ❤️’: The Phone Evidence

The teen’s iPhone was turned over to investigators. A search revealed a text thread with Clouser saved under “My Love ❤️.” In that conversation, the two discussed oral sex, planned private meetups, and shared a message from Clouser that read:

“F*** I’m a pedophile.”

State Police say the pair also texted about how to avoid getting caught.

Confession To Police

Clouser was questioned by PSP Newport on March 6. At first, she denied any inappropriate contact, but then admitted the relationship “crossed the line.” She told troopers the two had kissed in the car after practice and exchanged “I love you” messages. She also admitted to “dirty talk” during a FaceTime call and said they had planned to be alone together the following weekend.

Later that day, Clouser called police back and confessed she had lied and had kissed the girl, the affidavit notes.

Victim’s Statement

The teen told investigators that she had introduced Clouser to her family as her girlfriend. She said they held hands walking into the house after a ride home from practice and confirmed they had discussed sexual activity and planned to be alone that weekend.

District Response

West Perry School District confirmed Clouser had applied and been accepted as a Supervising Volunteer, a role that required police and child abuse clearances.

“The West Perry School District is aware of serious allegations concerning Ashlyn Clouser… Ms. Clouser is no longer associated with the District in any capacity,” district officials said, noting the case was immediately reported to ChildLine and police.

Next Steps

Clouser was released on $20,000 unsecured bail set by Magisterial District Judge Traci Wilt. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for Monday, May 12.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Myerstown and receive free news updates.