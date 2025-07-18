Sandrew Gonzalez, 29, was arrested after detectives with the Berks County DA’s Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at his home on the 2600 block of Kutztown Road in Muhlenberg Township, according to the release.

Investigators began tracking Gonzalez in May for suspected drug sales in the area. The Friday morning search of both his home and person led to the discovery of a large-scale grow operation and a wide variety of illegal narcotics.

Detectives seized the following from the property:

Over 2 pounds of marijuana

A marijuana grow room with tents, lights, and cultivation supplies

Cocaine and crack cocaine

Four sheets of suspected LSD

97 fentanyl pills

Nine amphetamine tablets

Three digital scales

A Taurus .45 caliber semiautomatic pistol

Two cell phones

Multiple mason jars used to store marijuana and other drugs

The total estimated street value of the narcotics is over $4,000, the DA’s Office said.

Gonzalez was taken into custody and is awaiting arraignment. He is facing the following charges:

Felony Manufacture and Possession With Intent to Deliver Cocaine, Fentanyl, LSD, and Marijuana.

Felony Possession of Cocaine, Fentanyl, LSD, and Marijuana.

Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Felony Persons Not to Possess Firearms.

This remains an active investigation. Anyone with tips can contact the Berks County Detectives at 610-478-7171 or anonymously via Crime Alert Berks County by calling 877-373-9913, texting ALERTBERKS and their tip to 847411, or using the ALERTBERKS app.

