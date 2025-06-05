Fair 87°

Man Dies After Falling Into Shredding Machine In Muhlenberg: Officials

A man has died after falling into a shredding machine at a records facility in Berks County, officials confirmed on Wednesday, June 4.

Vital Records Control at 1110 Commons Boulevard in Muhlenberg Township

Emergency crews were dispatched to Vital Records Control at 1110 Commons Boulevard in Muhlenberg Township around 3:50 p.m. for a reported industrial accident involving an unconscious male.

Nine rescue units responded to the scene, where the man was found inside the machine. EMS officials confirmed the victim was deceased upon arrival.

The man’s identity has not been released, and the circumstances surrounding the fatal fall remain under investigation.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) confirmed to Daily Voice that it is investigating the deadly incident. 

Daily Voice has also reached out to Vital Records Control for comment and has yet to hear back at the time of publishing. 

