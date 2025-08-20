Byron Boyd, 39, was charged after a joint investigation by the Berks County Drug Task Force and Pennsylvania State Police, according to the Berks County District Attorney’s Office.

Detectives began investigating Boyd in November 2024 after receiving information he was selling drugs in both Muhlenberg Township and the City of Reading, officials said. A search warrant was obtained for his body and home from Magisterial District Judge Paul Leo.

The warrant was executed around 6 a.m. on Wednesday. Authorities seized three handguns — including a stolen Smith & Wesson .380 and two Taurus G2C 9mm pistols — along with 242 packets of crack cocaine, nearly 15 grams of unpackaged crack cocaine, drug paraphernalia, marijuana, 17 rounds of 9mm ammunition, three cell phones, and $890 in cash, investigators detailed.

The cocaine had an estimated street value of about $4,000, prosecutors said.

Boyd was taken into custody and processed at the Berks County Sheriff’s Central Processing Center, where he was photographed and fingerprinted. He is awaiting preliminary arraignment, authorities added.

Charges filed against Boyd include possession with intent to deliver crack cocaine, possession of crack cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, persons not to possess firearms, and receiving stolen property.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Berks County Detectives at 610-478-7171 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Alert Berks County by calling 877-373-9913, downloading the ALERTBERKS app, or texting ALERTBERKS and a tip to 847411.

