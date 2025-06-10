Partly Cloudy 77°

Angelo Concepcion Charged With Child Rape: Berks Co. DA

A man is accused of raping a six-year-old and recording the abuse at a Berks County home, prosecutors announced on Tuesday, June 10.

Angelo Concepcion

Angelo Concepcion

Photo Credit: Berks County District Attorney's Office
Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora

Angelo Concepcion, 28, of Reading, was charged after his partner discovered a sexually explicit video involving a child on his phone and reported it to law enforcement, the Berks County District Attorney’s Office said.

Detectives launched a criminal investigation on Monday, June 9. They found that Concepcion had sexually abused the child and filmed the act at a home on the 2100 block of Adams Street in Muhlenberg Township, investigators said.

He was arrested the same day at his residence and charged with:

  • Felony Rape of a Child.
  • Felony Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse.
  • Misdemeanor Indecent Assault.

His preliminary arraignment was held before Magisterial District Judge Brian K. Strand. Bail was set at $175,000, and Concepcion was committed to the Berks County Jail after failing to post it.

