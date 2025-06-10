Angelo Concepcion, 28, of Reading, was charged after his partner discovered a sexually explicit video involving a child on his phone and reported it to law enforcement, the Berks County District Attorney’s Office said.

Detectives launched a criminal investigation on Monday, June 9. They found that Concepcion had sexually abused the child and filmed the act at a home on the 2100 block of Adams Street in Muhlenberg Township, investigators said.

He was arrested the same day at his residence and charged with:

Felony Rape of a Child.

Felony Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse.

Misdemeanor Indecent Assault.

His preliminary arraignment was held before Magisterial District Judge Brian K. Strand. Bail was set at $175,000, and Concepcion was committed to the Berks County Jail after failing to post it.

