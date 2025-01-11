Third Car Strikes Accident Scene Injuring Driver In East Manchester Township

The incident occurred early Thursday morning, Jan. 9, in the 4200 block of Board Road, East Manchester Township. While a York County Regional Police Department officer was investigating a minor two-car accident, a third car entered the scene and struck one of the stationary vehicles, officials said.

Rescue 23, Engine 23-1, and MICUs 5-21 and 5-12 were dispatched at 5:30 a.m. Fire crews arrived to find a three-car crash blocking the roadway, with debris scattered across the scene. Traffic 89-5 was called in to assist.

Emergency responders provided initial medical care to the injured, stabilized the vehicles, and managed traffic flow. Lighting was set up to ensure safety for crews working in the dark, fire officials said.

Board Road remained closed during the response as crews worked to clear the scene and ensure all hazards were removed. The extent of injuries has not been disclosed.

