Michael Beshore, 73, Remembered After Home Incident

A 73-year-old man who died in his Manchester Township home after a furnace malfunction has been identified as Michael Lee Beshore, whose funeral services were held Monday, Jan. 20.

 Photo Credit: Pixabay/webandi
 Photo Credit: York County Coroner's office Twitter
Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora

Michael Lee Beshore, a lifelong Manchester Township resident, was pronounced dead on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, at 9:24 a.m. after his home on the 1500 block of Guildford Lane filled with smoke and carbon monoxide from a malfunctioning oil furnace, the York County Coroner said.

Known for his deep love of history, his lively storytelling, and his larger-than-life personality, Beshore was honored by family and friends at a funeral service at Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., at 2 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 20.

Beshore’s obituary describes him as a passionate historian and collector who cherished York County’s rich past, a devoted father and grandfather, and an entertainer who brought joy to countless friends and relatives.

Beshore is survived by his three children and four grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Debi.

Memorial contributions in his honor can be made to the Manchester Township Historical Society.

