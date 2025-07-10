Fire Kills Two Cats, Injures Firefighter In York County: Officials

Crews from Union Fire Company No. 1 and other York County stations were called to the 100 block around 2:52 p.m. on Tuesday, July 9, 2025, according to Station 23.

Smoke was showing from a two-story residential structure when responders arrived. Firefighters made entry and discovered heavy fire engulfing the kitchen with flames extending to the second floor, the department said.

Due to the intense heat of the day, a second alarm was struck to bring in additional manpower. One cat was rescued from the home, but tragically, two others perished in the blaze.

One firefighter was hospitalized for a heat-related injury, according to officials.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

