Fatal Shooting Outside East Manchester Township Sheetz (Developing)

According to York County dispatchers, the first call reporting the shooting in the 3000 block of North George Street came in at approximately 5:15 p.m. Upon arrival, officers and medics found a person suffering from gunshot wounds.

The extent of the victim's injuries was initially unclear. However, dispatchers later confirmed that the coroner was called to the scene, indicating the shooting was fatal.

The Northern York County Regional Police Department remains at the scene as the investigation continues. Authorities have asked the public to avoid the area for several hours while officers investigate. Police have also stated there is no immediate danger to the public.

This is a developing story. Further updates will be provided as they become available.

