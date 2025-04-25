Bus Slams Into Sedan At Route 30 Intersection, Sending Two To Hospital In West Manchester: PD

Emergency personnel from West Manchester Township Police, Fire, and EMS arrived at the scene around 8:39 a.m., according to a release. The two occupants of the Nissan were immediately extracted and transported to York Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation found that the bus, traveling west on Route 30, ran a solid red light at the intersection and struck the sedan, which was turning left onto Route 30 eastbound from Kenneth Road southbound, police said.

The driver of the bus was not hurt.

Route 30 westbound was closed for just over an hour while emergency crews and PennDOT worked to clear the scene.

West Manchester Township Police thanked first responders and PennDOT for their assistance.

