Teen Accused Of Strangling Girl, Threatening To Break Her Arm In Mount Joy: Police

The teen, whose name was not released due to his age, allegedly assaulted the girl on the 200 block of West Main Street in Mount Joy Borough, according to Mount Joy Police.

He “put his hand around [the victim’s] throat, impeding her breathing,” investigators said. Officers noted red marks on her neck that were “consistent with her statement,” the department said in the arrest release.

The teen also “grabbed her by the elbow and threatened to break her arm,” according to police.

The boy, identified only as a Black male from Mount Joy standing 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds, was charged with:

Felony Strangulation – Applying Pressure to the Throat or Neck.

Misdemeanor Simple Assault – Attempt by Menace.

The incident was reported Friday, May 9, police said.

