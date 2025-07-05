Mount Joy Man, 21, Killed Crashing Into Bridge Support On Route 283 In Manheim Township: Police

The fatal crash happened just after 3 a.m. on Saturday, July 5, in the eastbound lanes of the highway beneath the Strickler Road overpass in Rapho Township, according to a release from the Manheim Borough Police Department.

Investigators say the man was alone in the vehicle when it left the roadway and slammed into the concrete pillar in the center median. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.

The victim's name has not yet been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Manheim Borough Police Department or reach Officer Corey Masse at 717-665-2481.

