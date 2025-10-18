Mount Joy Boy, 14, Attempted Sextortion On Snapchat, Police Say

The juvenile was charged with eight counts of Sexual Abuse of Children, five counts of Terroristic Threats, three counts of Criminal Use of Communication Facility, and multiple additional offenses, according to Mount Joy Borough Police.

Investigators said he shared seven pieces of child sexual abuse material to a group on Snapchat. In the chat, he allegedly intimidated two witnesses into giving false information to law enforcement.

The investigation also uncovered indecent contact with a 12-year-old child, along with threats to commit acts of violence against five additional victims ranging in age from 13 to 32, police said.

Authorities added the boy destroyed a cell phone to prevent detectives from accessing evidence.

He was charged on Wednesday, Oct. 15, and remains presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

