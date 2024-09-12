Morris H. Hayes, Jr., 52, and Jessica E. Hayes, 44, both of the 100 block of South Barbara Street in Mount Joy, were charged with Endangering the Welfare of Children, the police said.

Officers "found an extreme hoarding situation at the property," as stated in the release which detailed the conditions as follows: "the two young children were living in deplorable conditions, rotting food, insect infestation, piles of trash and dirty clothing throughout the entire residence."

The police had the Mount Joy Borough Codes Manager come to the residence to complete an initial investigation.

Court documents and mug shots were unavailable at the time of publishing.

