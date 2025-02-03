Melanie A. Shaver, 32, of Mount Joy, was taken into custody after officers responded to an active domestic incident on Manheim Street on Saturday, Feb. 1, authorities said.

Police arrived to find Shaver and two victims outside in the parking lot. Investigators determined she had been arguing with and striking an adult male with an open hand when a juvenile intervened, police said. Shaver then allegedly grabbed the child by the throat, leaving visible marks.

Shaver was charged with felony strangulation, misdemeanor endangering the welfare of children, and summary harassment, according to police.

Further details on the victims' conditions were not released.

