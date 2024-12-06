A Few Clouds 35°

Josiah Day Accused Of Stealing Jello Shots, Resisting Arrest

An Ephrata man was charged with resisting arrest, retail theft, and public drunkenness after a bar incident in Mount Joy Borough, authorities announced.

Josiah D. Day

Photo Credit: Mount Joy Borough of Police
Jillian Pikora
Josiah D. Day, 29, of Ephrata, allegedly consumed two alcoholic beverages without paying and pocketed 24 Jello shots before leaving a bar on the 2nd block of East Main Street, Mount Joy police said in a release on Thursday, Dec. 5.

Officers found Day visibly intoxicated in the street after the incident on Saturday, Nov. 30. Police say he resisted their attempts to take him into custody.

The total monetary loss to the bar was $122, according to investigators.

Day, who is described as a 5’9” White male with brown hair and blue eyes, faces charges of Retail Theft, Public Drunkenness, and Resisting Arrest, court records show.

