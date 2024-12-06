Josiah D. Day, 29, of Ephrata, allegedly consumed two alcoholic beverages without paying and pocketed 24 Jello shots before leaving a bar on the 2nd block of East Main Street, Mount Joy police said in a release on Thursday, Dec. 5.

Officers found Day visibly intoxicated in the street after the incident on Saturday, Nov. 30. Police say he resisted their attempts to take him into custody.

The total monetary loss to the bar was $122, according to investigators.

Day, who is described as a 5’9” White male with brown hair and blue eyes, faces charges of Retail Theft, Public Drunkenness, and Resisting Arrest, court records show.

