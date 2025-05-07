Harrisburg 14-Year-Old Leads High-Speed Chase, Nearly Hits Pedestrians In Mount Joy: Police

The juvenile, a Hispanic male from Harrisburg, is charged with fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, recklessly endangering another person, and five additional offenses, including unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, according to Mount Joy Borough Police.

Officers responded to a reckless driver in progress when they encountered the teen behind the wheel of a stolen vehicle. He refused to stop and sped away, initiating a high-speed pursuit, police said.

During the chase, the teen endangered the public by veering onto a sidewalk where pedestrians were walking, nearly hitting them. He also failed to stop at a posted stop sign and drove in the wrong direction into oncoming traffic, investigators said.

Police confirmed the vehicle had been taken without the owner’s consent.

The 14-year-old stands at 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 115 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. His name is being withheld due to his age.

