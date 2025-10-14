Geoffrey Ottens, 59, of Wood Street in Mount Joy, was charged with felony unlawful contact with a minor (rape of a child), felony unlawful contact with a minor (involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child), and multiple related felonies for disseminating and possessing over 100 files of child sexual abuse material, according to the Office of Attorney General.

Ottens was arraigned and denied bail after a judge ruled him a flight risk and noted the severity of the charges.

The Office of Attorney General’s Child Predator Section, assisted by the Lebanon County District Attorney’s Office, carried out the investigation. An undercover agent posed as an 11-year-old girl online and was allegedly solicited by Ottens for sexual abuse even after the agent identified as underage, investigators said.

“This defendant had a twisted fascination with young children and was lurking online waiting for an opportunity to not only communicate with a child, but to physically meet and sexually abuse a child,” Attorney General Sunday said. “We will find those predators and hold them fully accountable.”

Lebanon County District Attorney Pier Hess Graf said the case highlights the success of the county’s Human Trafficking Task Force: “Our police officers continue to work hard every day to remove pedophiles and predators from our community. This is proof that the task force is working and our community is safer because of it.”

The case is being prosecuted by Deputy Attorney General Jacob Jividen of the Child Predator Section.

