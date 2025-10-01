DUI Driver Allegedly Hits 100 MPH In Mount Joy With BAC Of 0.220%: Police

Colin J. Fox, 22, was charged with two counts of DUI and one count each of Reckless Driving and Driving at Unsafe Speed after the late-night stop on East Main Street, according to Mount Joy police.

An officer on patrol reported hearing an engine revving and tires spinning before Fox’s vehicle sped past him at nearly 100 mph in a posted 45-mph zone on Monday, Sept. 29, authorities said.

When the officer caught up and initiated a traffic stop, Fox showed signs of impairment, including slurred speech, difficulty with fine motor skills, and an inability to keep his balance, the release detailed.

He consented to a chemical breath test that registered a blood alcohol content of 0.220%, police said.

