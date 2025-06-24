Brandon E. Shearer, 33, is accused of hitting John Randall Zimmerman, 72, in the 2200 block of Lincoln Highway East in East Lampeter Township just before 4:10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024, according to East Lampeter Township police.

Zimmerman, originally from Lititz and most recently of Lancaster, was not using a crosswalk when he was fatally struck outside the Fairfield Inn near several amusement attractions, including Dutch Wonderland and the Cartoon Network Hotel.

Zimmerman was pronounced dead at 4:54 a.m. at the scene. The coroner said he suffered “significant trauma,” and listed the cause of death as multiple traumatic injuries.

The driver fled the scene, investigators said. First responders discovered Zimmerman’s body along with scattered car parts, including a sideview mirror.

Surveillance video from area businesses captured the vehicle striking Zimmerman—who was clearly visible in the headlights—and continuing on. The vehicle sustained visible damage, including a missing mirror, consistent with the debris found at the scene.

Police later pulled Shearer over while he was driving the same vehicle the next morning. The damaged mirror had been covered with tape, and the car was impounded. During an inspection, authorities discovered blood matching Zimmerman’s DNA and fabric from his clothing embedded in the fender.

Shearer initially told police he hit a deer. In a later interview, he admitted to hitting a “dark figure” in the road but said he kept driving. GPS data showed the vehicle accelerated rapidly after the impact.

Shearer has been charged with:

Felony Accidents Involving Death Or Personal Injury.

Felony Tampering With Or Fabricating Physical Evidence.

Summary Driving On Roadways Laned For Traffic.

Summary Duty To Give Information And Render Aid.

He waived his preliminary hearing before Judge Denise Commins on Thursday, June 13. The case will now proceed to county court, and he is currently free on $15,000 unsecured bail.

East Lampeter Township Police Officer Joshua Reimers filed the charges. The case will be prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Kyle Linardo.

All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Zimmerman was born on Dec. 23, 1951, and passed away on Aug. 29, 2024, according to Cremation Services of Lancaster. No funeral or family details have been made public.

Details about Zimmerman's life or a photo of him remain unavailable at the time of publishing. His family is invited to share that information by emailing Daily Voice at jpikora@dailyvoice.com.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call East Lampeter Township Police at (717) 291-4676.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Mount Joy and receive free news updates.